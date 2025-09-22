Monday, September 22, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birla Corporation's subsidiary RCCPL declared preferred bidder for Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block

Birla Corporation's subsidiary RCCPL declared preferred bidder for Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Birla Corporation announced that the Government of Telangana, Department of Mines & Geology vide Letter dated 20 September 2025, has declared RCCPL, wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company as the 'Preferred Bidder' for grant of Composite License for Guda-Rampur Limestone & Manganese Block on the highest final price offer of 57.10% submitted by RCCPL. The aforesaid block is situated in District Adilabad, Telangana over an area of 3.34 sq km.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

