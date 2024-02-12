Vinati Organics consolidated net profit declines 28.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.27% to Rs 447.99 croreNet profit of Vinati Organics declined 28.05% to Rs 76.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 106.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.27% to Rs 447.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 516.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales447.99516.53 -13 OPM %25.5928.65 -PBDT122.47159.03 -23 PBT103.14142.40 -28 NP76.94106.94 -28
