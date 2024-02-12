US Dollar Index Speculative Longs Edge Higher

Net long positions by large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures edged up slightly, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 1539 contracts in the data reported through February 06, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 1167 net contracts but still lingering at its lowest level in around two and half years.

