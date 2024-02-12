Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Aurobindo Pharma gains after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 936 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Aurobindo Pharma rose 2.69% to Rs 1029 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 90.6% to Rs 936 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 491 crore in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations jumped 14.7% YoY to Rs 7,352 crore in Q3 FY24.
Profit before tax jumped 86% to Rs 1265.01 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 680.11 crore posted in same quarter last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
EBITDA stood at Rs 1,601 crore in Q3 FY24, registering the growth of 67.8% as compared with Rs 954 crore in Q3 FY23. EBITDA margin improved by 689 bps to 21.8% in Q3 FY24 as against 14.9% in Q3 FY23.
During the quarter formulation business jumped 17.2% to Rs 6,291 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 5,366 crore in Q3 FY23.
In Q3 FY24, US Formulation revenue increased by 28.9% stood at Rs 3,756 crore and accounted for 51.1% of consolidated revenue.
In dollar terms, revenue increased by 27.1% YoY to $451 million in Q3 FY24.
Europe revenue increased by 1.6% YoY to Rs 1,728 crore and accounted for 23.5% of consolidated revenue. In Euro terms, revenue stood at EUR 193 million; revenues were impacted due to one-time claw back tax of EUR 13.5 million.
Revenue from growth markets formulations increased by 25.6% YoY to Rs 627 crore while domestic formulation sales was Rs 60 crore in Q3 FY24.
During the quarter revenue from Anti-Retrovirals (ARV) fell 28.6% YoY to Rs 179 crore due to sales deferment, and accounted for 2.4% of consolidated revenue while API business increased by 7.1% YoY to Rs 1,022 crore
Research & Development (R&D) spend stood at Rs 398 crore, 5.4% of revenues.
As on 31st December 2023, on a cumulative basis, the company has filed 820 ANDAs with USFDA and received 641 final approvals and 31 tentative approvals. The company has launched 21 products including 4 specialty & injectables products during the quarter.
K. Nithyananda Reddy, vice-chairman and managing director of the company said: We are very pleased with the considerable progress we have made in our operations, and the cost efficiencies we have achieved, this quarters highest ever sales and EBITDA reflect the same. With our continued focus on developing a strong pipeline and driving the commercialization of our key projects, we are confident of our growth trajectory in the months ahead.

Also Read

Aurobindo Pharma's US subsidiary receives order from NY State Dept. of Taxation

Indian API Pharma Major Flawless Pharma Signs API Deal with European and African Company for USD 120 Mn

Auro Pharma slides as arm's Telangana facility gets 9 USFDA observations

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Advanced Enzyme Tech gains after Q3 PAT rises 52% YoY

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels makes decent debut

Market reverses trend; PSU banks under pressure

Minda Corporation wins order for smart vehicle access systems

EaseMyTrip board grants in-principle approval to open 5-star hotel in Ayodhya

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share. The company has fixed 20 February 2024 as record date for the payment of interim dividend for FY24. The dividend will be paid on or before 4 March 2024.
Aurobindo Pharma develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon