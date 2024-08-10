Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 21.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.60% to Rs 524.71 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 21.27% to Rs 84.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.60% to Rs 524.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 438.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.524.71438.7323.7622.88133.48109.23112.1292.5084.1669.40