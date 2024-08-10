Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 10.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 13.84 croreNet profit of Creative Castings declined 10.38% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.8411.70 18 OPM %10.7713.08 -PBDT1.771.44 23 PBT1.621.29 26 NP0.951.06 -10
