West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 53.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.66% to Rs 960.34 croreNet profit of West Coast Paper Mills declined 53.63% to Rs 113.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 245.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.66% to Rs 960.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1138.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales960.341138.62 -16 OPM %18.2934.65 -PBDT210.73422.99 -50 PBT163.48379.26 -57 NP113.85245.52 -54
