West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 53.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.66% to Rs 960.34 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills declined 53.63% to Rs 113.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 245.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.66% to Rs 960.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1138.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.960.341138.6218.2934.65210.73422.99163.48379.26113.85245.52