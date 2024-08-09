Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.18 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 944.30 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reported to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 55.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 944.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 769.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.944.30769.623.10-3.11-7.62-46.87-19.18-55.18-19.18-55.18