Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BFL Asset Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

BFL Asset Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 220.45% to Rs 4.23 crore

Net Loss of BFL Asset Finvest reported to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 220.45% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.09% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.31% to Rs 21.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.231.32 220 21.0227.41 -23 OPM %-61.70-120.45 -6.5712.55 - PBDT-2.51-1.63 -54 1.663.07 -46 PBT-2.51-1.63 -54 1.663.07 -46 NP-2.93-2.40 -22 1.242.30 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Swarna Securities standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Swarna Securities standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the March 2025 quarter

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 71.97% in the March 2025 quarter

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 71.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Piramal Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 81.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Piramal Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 81.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vintage Coffee & Beverages standalone net profit rises 146.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Vintage Coffee & Beverages standalone net profit rises 146.99% in the March 2025 quarter

LGB Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

LGB Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon