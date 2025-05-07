APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 71.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.57% to Rs 5324.35 croreNet profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 71.97% to Rs 293.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 5324.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4567.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.36% to Rs 757.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 732.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.22% to Rs 19996.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17506.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5324.354567.68 17 19996.2917506.89 14 OPM %7.776.14 -6.006.81 - PBDT416.33267.81 55 1161.761153.65 1 PBT358.73221.22 62 960.44977.72 -2 NP293.11170.44 72 757.06732.44 3
