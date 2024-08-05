Business Standard
Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 40.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales rise 34.97% to Rs 155.63 crore
Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) rose 40.57% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.97% to Rs 155.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 115.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales155.63115.31 35 OPM %3.842.98 -PBDT6.754.69 44 PBT6.734.66 44 NP4.923.50 41
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

