Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 29.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.17% to Rs 11.72 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 6.05% to Rs 3.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.63% to Rs 45.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Vinyoflex declined 29.29% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.17% to Rs 11.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.