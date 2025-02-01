Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 5.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.83% to Rs 12.20 croreNet profit of Vinyoflex declined 5.08% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.83% to Rs 12.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales12.2013.53 -10 OPM %13.4412.71 -PBDT1.681.71 -2 PBT1.531.58 -3 NP1.121.18 -5
