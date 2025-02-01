Business Standard

IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit declines 39.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 10.62% to Rs 12800.77 crore

Net profit of IndusInd Bank declined 39.07% to Rs 1402.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2301.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.62% to Rs 12800.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11572.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income12800.7711572.25 11 OPM %55.2760.09 -PBDT1857.023073.08 -40 PBT1857.023073.08 -40 NP1402.332301.49 -39

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

