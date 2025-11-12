Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 18.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.83% to Rs 52.83 croreNet profit of Vippy Spinpro declined 18.40% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.83% to Rs 52.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales52.8369.36 -24 OPM %10.9410.80 -PBDT6.097.04 -13 PBT3.914.55 -14 NP2.753.37 -18
