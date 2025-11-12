Tamil Nadu Petro Products standalone net profit rises 1033.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.59% to Rs 456.09 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 1033.22% to Rs 32.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 456.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 448.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales456.09448.95 2 OPM %9.101.67 -PBDT49.3711.95 313 PBT43.175.60 671 NP32.072.83 1033
