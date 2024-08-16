Virgo Polymers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.68 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.20% to Rs 27.66 crore

Net loss of Virgo Polymers (India) reported to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.20% to Rs 27.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.6622.27-3.544.94-1.380.55-1.680.26-1.680.12