Rander Corporation standalone net profit declines 82.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 82.40% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Rander Corporation declined 82.98% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 82.40% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.221.25 -82 OPM %50.0050.40 -PBDT0.110.63 -83 PBT0.110.63 -83 NP0.080.47 -83
