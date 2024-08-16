Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.73% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Capital Services declined 78.79% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.73% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.796.6088.8995.611.386.051.386.051.125.28