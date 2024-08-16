Stratmont Industries standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 184.29% to Rs 5.43 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Stratmont Industries rose 38.46% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 184.29% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.431.9110.3129.320.470.430.360.260.360.26