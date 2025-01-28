Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 4.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 767.62 croreNet profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 4.68% to Rs 65.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 767.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 668.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales767.62668.36 15 OPM %15.7819.40 -PBDT135.26135.62 0 PBT92.0495.08 -3 NP65.0562.14 5
