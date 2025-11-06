Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 29.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 91.41 croreNet profit of Poddar Pigments declined 29.69% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 91.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales91.4192.08 -1 OPM %7.147.33 -PBDT7.339.27 -21 PBT5.037.20 -30 NP3.605.12 -30
