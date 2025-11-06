J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 0.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 1342.51 croreNet profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 0.44% to Rs 90.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 1342.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1292.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1342.511292.37 4 OPM %14.4914.58 -PBDT166.54162.91 2 PBT124.18122.22 2 NP90.5790.17 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content