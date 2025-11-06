Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 31.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.49% to Rs 126479.26 croreNet profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 31.92% to Rs 10053.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7620.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.49% to Rs 126479.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 119900.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales126479.26119900.99 5 OPM %8.346.65 -PBDT11533.548723.18 32 PBT11533.548723.18 32 NP10053.397620.86 32
