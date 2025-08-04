Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit declines 12.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.18% to Rs 853.91 croreNet profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings declined 12.15% to Rs 124.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.18% to Rs 853.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 891.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales853.91891.18 -4 OPM %24.0727.98 -PBDT241.40249.50 -3 PBT174.41188.88 -8 NP124.71141.95 -12
