Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 12.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 699.83 croreNet profit of Globus Spirits rose 12.77% to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 699.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 642.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales699.83642.27 9 OPM %8.207.40 -PBDT45.0840.82 10 PBT23.4621.29 10 NP17.8415.82 13
