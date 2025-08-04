Global Education consolidated net profit declines 40.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.42% to Rs 14.83 croreNet profit of Global Education declined 40.70% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.42% to Rs 14.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.8314.48 2 OPM %40.6653.87 -PBDT6.589.76 -33 PBT5.609.09 -38 NP4.217.10 -41
