Vision Cinemas consolidated net profit declines 63.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Vision Cinemas consolidated net profit declines 63.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 69.75% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Vision Cinemas declined 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 69.75% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.491.62 -70 OPM %8.169.88 -PBDT0.070.16 -56 PBT0.040.11 -64 NP0.040.11 -64

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

