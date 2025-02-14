Vision Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.30% to Rs 3.84 croreNet loss of Vision Corporation reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 18.30% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.844.70 -18 OPM %-1.042.13 -PBDT-0.030.10 PL PBT-0.120 0 NP-0.120 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content