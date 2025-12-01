Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 6.46% to Rs 236.28 croreNet profit of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt rose 13.67% to Rs 58.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.46% to Rs 236.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 221.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales236.28221.95 6 OPM %32.7630.95 -PBDT77.4068.70 13 PBT77.4068.70 13 NP58.3851.36 14
