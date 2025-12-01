Monday, December 01, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Technologies appoints Uttam Gujrati as CFO

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Tata Technologies announced the appointment of Uttam Gujrati as chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective 31 December 2025.

The company also announced the resignation of Savitha Balachandran from the post of CFO and KMP to pursue other career opportunities.

Uttam Gujrati is a seasoned finance leader with 20+ years in strategic finance, M&A, pricing, and transformation. He leads global business finance and strategy, driving IPO readiness, digital finance modernization, and margin expansion. A former CFO, he has strengthened governance, led audit readiness, and enabled global scale-up. Widely awarded, he is known for his data-driven, disciplined, and growth-focused leadership.

 

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

The companys revenue and profit increased 2.07% and 5.14% in Q2 FY26, respectively.

Shares of Tata Technologies rose 0.18% to close at Rs 679 on the BSE.

Indices end near flat-line; Nifty closes below 26,250 mark

INR dips lower amid subdued local market sentiments; rising oil prices and firm greenback weigh

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 0.65%

India's GDP growth at 8.2% in Q2 FY2025-26, reports MoSPI

Nifty December futures trade at premium

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

