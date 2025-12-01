Dhelakhat Tea Co standalone net profit declines 15.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 4.36% to Rs 10.76 croreNet profit of Dhelakhat Tea Co declined 15.68% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.7610.31 4 OPM %26.4932.78 -PBDT2.853.38 -16 PBT2.853.38 -16 NP2.853.38 -16
