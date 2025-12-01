Monday, December 01, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhelakhat Tea Co standalone net profit declines 15.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhelakhat Tea Co standalone net profit declines 15.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 4.36% to Rs 10.76 crore

Net profit of Dhelakhat Tea Co declined 15.68% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.7610.31 4 OPM %26.4932.78 -PBDT2.853.38 -16 PBT2.853.38 -16 NP2.853.38 -16

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

