Vistar Amar reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.17% to Rs 11.41 crore

Vistar Amar reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 45.17% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.4120.810.888.940.081.8201.7301.29