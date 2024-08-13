Vistar Amar reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.17% to Rs 11.41 croreVistar Amar reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 45.17% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.4120.81 -45 OPM %0.888.94 -PBDT0.081.82 -96 PBT01.73 -100 NP01.29 -100
