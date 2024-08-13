Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.62% to Rs 2.62 croreNet profit of Dynamic Archistructures rose 46.43% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.62% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.621.85 42 OPM %90.4687.57 -PBDT2.371.62 46 PBT2.371.61 47 NP2.051.40 46
