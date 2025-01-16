Business Standard

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions raises Rs 400.99 cr via preferential allotment of convertible warrants

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
VL E-Governance & IT Solutions (VL E-Governance) has allotted 5.34 crore warrants on a preferential basis by way of a private placement. The allotment, amounting to Rs. 400.99 crore, is a strategic move aimed to reinforcing VL EGovernance's financial position and providing the necessary impetus for the execution of its ambitious projects, including large-scale e-Governance initiatives and high-tech developments in aviation, aerospace, defense, and satellite sectors.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

