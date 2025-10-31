Friday, October 31, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the September 2025 quarter

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales decline 59.32% to Rs 3.25 crore

Net loss of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 59.32% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.257.99 -59 OPM %-16.318.64 -PBDT-0.480.81 PL PBT-0.510.81 PL NP-0.520.81 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

