VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.32% to Rs 3.25 croreNet loss of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 59.32% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.257.99 -59 OPM %-16.318.64 -PBDT-0.480.81 PL PBT-0.510.81 PL NP-0.520.81 PL
