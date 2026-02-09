VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.55% to Rs 4.48 crore

Net loss of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 70.55% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.4815.21-15.630.59-0.670.95-0.700.94-0.710.94

