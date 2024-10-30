Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea changes Directorate

Vodafone Idea changes Directorate

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

W.e.f. 30 October 2024

The board of Vodafone Idea through a circular resolution has taken note of resignation of Mr. Sateesh Kamath, existing Nominee Director of Vodafone Group (one of the Promoter shareholders of the Company) from the Board of the Company, with effect from October 30, 2024, due to other professional commitments, and the appointment of Mr. Selcuk Karacay as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director), liable to retire by rotation, on the Board of the Company with effect from October 30, 2024, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing General Meeting of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Diwali Festival

Diwali celebrations go big across US, Houston leads with legal fireworks

food delivery, online delivery

Quick commerce boom: Industry giants race to claim their slice of the pie

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Sagility India plans Rs 2,107 cr IPO with price band of Rs 28-30/share

Nazara Technologies

Nazara Tech up 4% as arm acquires UK's growth marketing agency for Rs 52-cr

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financials, pharma drive Sensex 400 pts down to 79,950; Nifty at 24,350

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon