Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Indus Towers Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd and Nava Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 September 2024.
Indus Towers Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd and Nava Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 19.05% to Rs 10.45 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1958.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 370.62 lakh shares in the past one month.
 
Indus Towers Ltd crashed 11.24% to Rs 379.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd tumbled 8.62% to Rs 475.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
IIFL Finance Ltd dropped 8.46% to Rs 484.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.
Nava Ltd fell 7.96% to Rs 1212.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29177 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Spicejet

SpiceJet shares fly high after Rs 3000 crore QIP oversubscribed

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 full scorecard

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin-Jadeja on crease for India

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tests 25,400 as IT, PSB, O&G stocks cap upside

Weapons

Russia takes two villages in the western Kursk region: Senior commander

apple, apple logo

New iPhone 16 unveiled in Russia as retailers skirt Apple's export ban

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon