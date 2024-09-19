Business Standard
NTPC Green Energy files DRHP for proposed IPO of Rs 10,000 cr

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) dated 18 September, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE and National Stock Exchange of India in respect of its proposed initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations.
NGEL is proposing to undertake an IPO of its equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each (Equity Shares), comprising a fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs. 10,000 crore.
The IPO includes a reservation for subscription by eligible shareholders of NTPC and eligible employees of NTPC and the subsidiaries of NGEL.
 
First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

