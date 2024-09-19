Veeram Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd and PTC India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 September 2024. P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd and PTC India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Veeram Securities Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 11.35 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd tumbled 9.87% to Rs 694.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd crashed 9.79% to Rs 504.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd fell 9.46% to Rs 234. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43605 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10215 shares in the past one month.

PTC India Ltd plummeted 9.42% to Rs 213.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

