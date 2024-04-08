Tata Steel, Titan Company, Vodafone Idea, Union Bank of India in focus

Tata Steel: The steel major's India business reported 4.46% increase in crude steel production to 5.38 million tons in Q4 FY24 as compared with 5.15 million tons posted in Q4 FY23.

Titan Company: Titan Company said that it has registered a revenue growth of 17% YoY for the quarter ended 31 March 2024. Titan added 86 stores during the quarter. The retail network presence stands at 3,035 stores.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories: The company said entered into a partnership agreement with Bayer to market and distribute a second brand of Vericiguat in India.

Vodafone Idea: The board of directors of Vodafone Idea approved issuance of upto 1,395,427,034 equity shares at Rs 14.87 per equity share, aggregating to Rs. 2,075 crores to Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd (Aditya Birla Group entity forming part of the promoter group), on a preferential basis.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company said that India organic business continued to deliver strong underlying volume growth at high-single digit with growth being broad-based across both home care and personal care.

Union Bank of India: The public lender reported 11.24% increase in domestic advances to Rs 8,73,592 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 7,85,302 crore recorded as on Q4 FY23.

Punjab National Bank: The state-run lender said that its total advances stood at Rs 9,85,986 crore as of 31 March 2024, recording a growth of 11.5% as against Rs 8,84,681crore as of 31 December 2023.

Adani Wilmar: The company said that it has witnessed double-digit growth in both edible oils and foods businesses during the quarter, was driven by increased retail penetration. In Q4, the segments revenue grew strongly by 18% YoY driven by strong domestic sales, despite the negative impacts of the continued export restrictions.

Indian Bank: Indian Bank announced that its gross advances increased 12.7% to Rs 5.34 lakh crore as of 31 March 2024 as against Rs 4.74 crore as of 31 March 2023.

Amber Enterprises India: Amber Enterprises India said that its wholly owned subsidiary, AT Railway Sub Systems signed Joint venture (JV) agreement with Yujin Machinery, Sinkodia Pte, Dujin International to form joint venture company.

