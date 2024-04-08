JSW Steel's FY24 crude steel production grows 9% to 26.43 MT

Crude Steel production for Q4 FY 24 stood at 6.79 Million tonnes, higher by 3% YoY.
Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations level stood at 93% for Q4 FY 24. JSW Steel USA -Ohio reported better volumes on QoQ as well as YoY basis.
The Company achieved combined annual production of 26.68 million tonnes against its guidance of 26.34 Million tonnes, which is a 101% achievement.
