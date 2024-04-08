Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JSW Steel's FY24 crude steel production grows 9% to 26.43 MT

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
JSW Steel has achieved its highest ever annual consolidated crude steel production of 26.43 million tons, with a growth of 9% YoY.
Crude Steel production for Q4 FY 24 stood at 6.79 Million tonnes, higher by 3% YoY.
Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations level stood at 93% for Q4 FY 24. JSW Steel USA -Ohio reported better volumes on QoQ as well as YoY basis.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Company achieved combined annual production of 26.68 million tonnes against its guidance of 26.34 Million tonnes, which is a 101% achievement.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

JSW Steel jumps as crude steel production rises 5% YoY in Feb'24

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

JSW Steel onboards Robert Simon as CEO of JSW USA

Metal stocks rise

Godrej Properties records Rs 3,000 cr sales from its Godrej Zenith project

US Stocks climb on robust jobs data

Tata Steel, Titan Company, Vodafone Idea, Union Bank of India in focus

South Indian Bank appoints Vinod Francis as CFO

Market may open on soft note

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayLSG vs GT LIVE Score Lok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon