Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Adani Power Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Adani Power Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd witnessed volume of 385.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.03 lakh shares

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 January 2025.

Adani Power Ltd witnessed volume of 385.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.68% to Rs.529.45. Volumes stood at 53.7 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Adani Total Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.69% to Rs.682.80. Volumes stood at 17.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd clocked volume of 146.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.47% to Rs.1,009.60. Volumes stood at 26.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd recorded volume of 11.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.67% to Rs.1,035.45. Volumes stood at 2.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 83.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.23% to Rs.779.85. Volumes stood at 14.25 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

