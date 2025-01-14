Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CONCOR jumps 4% after throughput climbs 12% YoY to 12.84 Lakh TEUs in Q3 FY25.

CONCOR jumps 4% after throughput climbs 12% YoY to 12.84 Lakh TEUs in Q3 FY25.

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Conainer Corporation of India rallied 4.38% to Rs 760.40 after the company's total throughputs jumped 11.64% to 12,84,794 TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units) in Q3 FY25 as compared with 11,50,808 TEUs posted in corresponding quarter last year.

On sequential basis, total throughputs increased 7.83% from 37,47,447 TEUs in Q2 FY25.

Domestic (DOM) throughput stood at 3,09,551 TEUs in Q3 FY25, registering the growth of 24.71% as compared with 2,48,226 TEUs posted in same period a year ago.

The export-import (EXIM) throughput grew by 8.05% year on year to 9,75,243 TEUs in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

CONCOR operates 59 terminals across the country along with two strategic tie-ups. The company's primary operation is to provide inland transportation of containers from ports using rail wagons. The company also manages cold storage chains and warehouses.

 

The companys consolidated net profit fell marginally 0.5% to Rs 365.40 in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 367.36 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 4.2% YoY to Rs 2,287.75 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon