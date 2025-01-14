Business Standard

Home / Cricket / News / What is the performance-based pay structure suggested in the BCCI meeting?

In 2024, BCCI introduced measures to encourage players to prioritise Test cricket amid the rising popularity and financial allure of T20 leagues globally

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

The BCCI recently held a review meeting in Mumbai to discuss the Indian cricket team’s performance in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which saw India losing the coveted trophy after 10 years as Australia won the series 3-1. The meeting revolved around topics like promoting the importance of domestic red-ball cricket, team composition going forward, and more. One such topic of discussion was the introduction of a performance-based pay structure for the players, aimed at fostering accountability among individuals.
 
What is performance-based pay structure?
 
The Indian cricket team’s pay structure is reportedly being revamped to include a corporate-style appraisal system. According to a report in The Indian Express, players could face salary reductions if they underperform during a series. A source close to the development shared that one of the suggestions was to hold players accountable for their performances, with the possibility of variable pay cuts if their output fell short of expectations.
 
 
Incentives to promote red-ball cricket
 
In early 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced measures to encourage players to prioritise Test cricket amid the rising popularity and financial allure of T20 leagues globally. Under this system, players featuring in more than 50 per cent of Test matches in a season, starting from 2022/23, would earn INR 30 lakh per game. This amount increases to INR 45 lakh if the player participates in over 75 per cent of the matches. 

Concerns over intent in Test cricket
 
Another key issue discussed during a recent review meeting was the perceived lack of intent and commitment toward Test cricket from certain players. According to the report, the team management expressed concerns that some players appeared indifferent when India lost a Test match, which they believed reflected poorly on the players’ attitude toward the format.
 
A source highlighted this issue, stating that while the team management valued Test cricket deeply, many current players did not prioritise it in the same way. The management reportedly wants to instil a sense of pride and importance in Test cricket among the next generation of players.
 

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

