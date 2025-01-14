Business Standard

Information Technology shares fall

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 773.61 points or 1.78% at 42752.48 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, HCL Technologies Ltd (down 8.3%), LTIMindtree Ltd (down 4.72%),AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 4.37%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.97%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 2.41%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.22%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.58%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 1.43%), and Coforge Ltd (down 1.42%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (up 4.1%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 3.71%), and Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 3.43%) moved up.

 

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 517.53 or 1.02% at 51059.43.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 219.65 points or 1.5% at 14851.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.8 points or 0.31% at 23156.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 178.12 points or 0.23% at 76508.13.

On BSE,2685 shares were trading in green, 1200 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

