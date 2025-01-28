Business Standard

Volumes jump at Apar Industries Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Apar Industries Ltd saw volume of 10051 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2828 shares

Union Bank of India, Anant Raj Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 January 2025.

Apar Industries Ltd saw volume of 10051 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2828 shares. The stock dropped 10.70% to Rs.8,006.55. Volumes stood at 4766 shares in the last session.

Union Bank of India saw volume of 10.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.83% to Rs.109.70. Volumes stood at 3.32 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Anant Raj Ltd recorded volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95865 shares. The stock lost 20.00% to Rs.534.45. Volumes stood at 2.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Federal Bank Ltd registered volume of 6.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.59 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.86% to Rs.179.80. Volumes stood at 3.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd saw volume of 33232 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12751 shares. The stock dropped 3.82% to Rs.590.65. Volumes stood at 43185 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

