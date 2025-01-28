Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 253.73 points or 0.61% at 41555.03 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Infosys Ltd (up 2.07%), Mphasis Ltd (up 2.03%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.79%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 0.72%),Affle India Ltd (up 0.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 0.5%), Onward Technologies Ltd (up 0.45%), Tata Technologies Ltd (up 0.12%), and Birlasoft Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 9.72%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 6.92%), and Rashi Peripherals Ltd (down 5.08%) turned lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1197.44 or 2.48% at 47148.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 166.23 points or 1.16% at 14191.89.

Also Read

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia President

Indonesia's President Subianto concludes successful state visit to India

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

Federal Bank slumps 7% after profit declines in Q3 results; details here

Shatrughan Sinha, Shatrughan

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha to campaign for AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 450 pts to 75,800; Financials, IT gain, BSE Mid, Smallcap decline

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Bajaj Housing Finance rises 4% but pares gain soon after posting Q3 results

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.55 points or 0.26% at 22887.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 327.57 points or 0.43% at 75693.74.

On BSE,919 shares were trading in green, 2119 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks edge higher

Barometers nudge higher; breadth weak

Barometers nudge higher; breadth weak

ACME Solar Holdings signs PPA with NHPC

ACME Solar Holdings signs PPA with NHPC

Karur Vysya Bank adds four new branches in Tamil Nadu

Karur Vysya Bank adds four new branches in Tamil Nadu

RBI to conduct operations to inject liquidity into banking system

RBI to conduct operations to inject liquidity into banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon