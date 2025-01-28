Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Zeeshan questions link of Slum Rehab projects in Baba Siddique murder

Zeeshan questions link of Slum Rehab projects in Baba Siddique murder

Zeeshan's statement forms part of the chargesheet filed by the police earlier this month in the Siddique murder case

Baba siddique, Zeeshan siddique

Baba siddique, Zeeshan siddique | Image: X/@zeeshan_iyc

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, in his statement, has named raised questions on the slum rehabilitation (SRA) projects in Bandra and has sought a probe into their suspected link with the murder of his father Baba Siddique.

Zeeshan's statement forms part of the chargesheet filed by the police earlier this month in the Siddique murder case. He has said in his statement that his father's death should be investigated from the redevelopment project's perspective and all other angles.

He also pointed out the fact that his father was to be nominated as a member of the legislative council and the oath ceremony was also to be held on 15 October, two days after Baba Siddiqui was murdered.

 

Zeeshan, in his statement, has talked mostly about the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in his statement to police; however, he claims the same was left out in the police investigation, due to which Zeeshan Siddiqui also expressed his dissatisfaction earlier this month.

"I also came to know that the chargesheet has been filed. We have not received the copy of the chargesheet but we will apply through the court, but what is coming to know from the media reports is that the names of Anmol Bishnoi and Lawrence Boishnoi are coming up and there is no angle of the builder in this and I do not agree with this. I want to know if Anmol Bishnoi confessed that he murdered Baba Sudduque. Has Anmol Bishnoi or anyone else been interrogated?... Bring Anmol Bishnoi back to India if you have extradition treaties with America...The main conspirators have not been caught yet. If the builder lobby is being ruled out from the chargesheet, my question is, has Anmol Bishnoi or Lawrence Bishnoi said that no builder asked them to kill my father?" Zeeshan told ANI earlier this month.

Also Read

Baba siddique, Zeeshan siddique

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan alleges police inaction, seeks help from CM

Newsmakers

Newsmakers of 2024: The Indian personalities who dominated the headlines

Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 8 accused in custody till Dec 16

Pappu Yadav, Pappu

Bihar MP Pappu Yadav's 'aide' threatened him posing as Bishnoi gang member

Baba Siddique

Anmol Bishnoi main conspirator in Baba Siddique's murder: Mumbai Police

In his statement to the police, Zeeshan said his father was in contact with many people regarding the slum redevelopment project. Zeeshan has said in his statement to the police that his father had a habit of writing a diary and on the day his father was murdered, a certain name was written in his diary.

He also said that he came to know that on the day his father was murdered, there was a conversation between the person and Baba Siddiqui through a WhatsApp call between 5:30 and 6:00 pm. Zeeshan said in his statement that the person wanted to meet his father in connection with the redevelopment project in Bandra.

In connection with the murder of Baba Siddiqui, the police had recorded the statements of Zeeshan on October 24 and October 25. Speaking about the day his father was shot dead, Zeeshan in his statement to the police, said, "I reached his office around 6:00 pm and my father reached the office around 7:00 pm and around 9:00 pm, Zeeshan Siddiqui felt hungry and told his father that he would come in after 10 to 15 minutes."

When Zeeshan Siddiqui was at a restaurant near the Collector's Office in the Bandra East area, a party worker told him that his father had been shot and taken to Lilavati Hospital. Zeeshan Siddiqui also reached there and informed his mother and sister about this. As soon as Zeeshan and his family reached the hospital, they were told that Baba Siddiqui was taken to the ICU. He died during treatment.

Zeeshan contested the assembly election held last year from the Bandra East Assembly constituency as a candidate of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), which he lost.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah

All cases against pro-Kannada activists will be withdrawn: CM Siddaramaiah

Modi, Narendra Modi

'One nation one election' linked to future of youth: PM Modi at NCC rally

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'I am Baniya, will arrange money for all schemes': Arvind Kejriwal

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand first state after Goa to implement Uniform Civil Code

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP CM Mohan Yadav's visit to Japan to attract big investors for state

Topics : Baba Siddique NCP Nationalist Congress Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVECLN Energy IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon